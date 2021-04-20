Reward offered for information on stolen statue in downtown Columbus

Uptown Columbus asks public to help locate beloved, missing sculpture. (Source: Ed Wolverton, President & CEO of Uptown Columbus Inc.)
By Jessie Gibson | April 20, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 11:20 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. is offering a reward for information leading to the return of the iconic ‘May Flower’ statue.

The sculpture was taken from its location on 10th Street and Broadway. Uptown Columbus says the sculpture went missing in the early morning hours of April 11.

A $1,000 reward is being funded by an anonymous donor.

The sculpture depicts a young girl in rain gear with her head held up to catch rain drops on her tongue. The sculpture was fabricated by artist Susan Geissler and donated to the community by Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Columbus police released an image from security cameras of two suspects on April 19. The suspects are two males with medium build wearing shorts and t-shirts.

“We want the sculpture back and will ask no questions,” said Ed Wolverton, President of Uptown Columbus Inc. “We really appreciate this anonymous civic leader donating the reward money to encourage someone to help return the statue to its rightful place.”

If anyone has information, contact detective W. Haywood at 706-225-4298.

