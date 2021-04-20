Reward offered for information on stolen statue in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. is offering a reward for information leading to the return of the iconic ‘May Flower’ statue.
A $1,000 reward is being funded by an anonymous donor.
The sculpture depicts a young girl in rain gear with her head held up to catch rain drops on her tongue. The sculpture was fabricated by artist Susan Geissler and donated to the community by Piedmont Columbus Regional.
“We want the sculpture back and will ask no questions,” said Ed Wolverton, President of Uptown Columbus Inc. “We really appreciate this anonymous civic leader donating the reward money to encourage someone to help return the statue to its rightful place.”
If anyone has information, contact detective W. Haywood at 706-225-4298.
