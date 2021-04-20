School board approves bonus for MCSD employees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District (MCSD) employees will receive extra money on their paychecks this month due to their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board voted unanimously Monday to approve the state board of education’s recommended one-time retention bonus of $1,000 for full-time employees and $490 for part-time employees.
The bonus will be paid with CARES Act 2 federal funding.
“I’d like to thank all of our employees and say that it takes an entire team to make this district run on a daily basis. So, I appreciate all the efforts of all of our employees to make that happen,” said MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.
The board also unanimously approved compensating employees for furlough days taken before February 17, 2021. Employees will also be paid for these days through CARES Act 2 federal funding. District officials say their human resources and finance departments are working hard to get both payments in this month’s paycheck.
