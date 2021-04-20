Some Sprinkles Tuesday Morning; Big Cooldown Looms

Expect mainly sunny but breezy conditions for Wednesday with gusts up to 20 MPH possible throughout the day and highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll really feel the winter-like chill by Thursday morning though when temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s in our typically colder spots and low 40s for everyone else. If you live in the northern tier of the Chattahoochee Valley, some patchy frost will be possible then too, but fortunately winds should be blowing enough to prevent any widespread frost development. Nevertheless, with the cool breeze around Thursday morning, wind chills will easily fall into the 30s for everyone! Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be near 70 with lows the following morning still chilly in the low 40s.