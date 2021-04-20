Some Sprinkles Tuesday Morning; Big Cooldown Looms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds have returned for Tuesday morning and a few light rain showers have been falling across the southern half of the Valley. Any residual sprinkles will come to an end after lunchtime today with sunshine breaking through and putting temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy the comfortable weather while it lasts this afternoon because a strong cold front will head our way tomorrow!
Expect mainly sunny but breezy conditions for Wednesday with gusts up to 20 MPH possible throughout the day and highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll really feel the winter-like chill by Thursday morning though when temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s in our typically colder spots and low 40s for everyone else. If you live in the northern tier of the Chattahoochee Valley, some patchy frost will be possible then too, but fortunately winds should be blowing enough to prevent any widespread frost development. Nevertheless, with the cool breeze around Thursday morning, wind chills will easily fall into the 30s for everyone! Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be near 70 with lows the following morning still chilly in the low 40s.
We warm up though by Friday afternoon with 70s sticking around through the weekend. Unfortunately, Saturday still features a likely chance of rain and storms throughout the day, so go ahead and have a backup plan in place if you’re doing anything outdoors. Still too far out to fine-tune the timing and intensity of any rain and storms that develop, but we’ll keep you posted. Sunday looks nice and sunny though, and warm, dry weather will dominate the forecast for much of next week!
