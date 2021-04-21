Auburn clinches AHSAA playoff berth

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The No. 2 Auburn Tigers clinched a spot in the AHSAA Class 7A state baseball tournament on Wednesday night with a 7-3 victory over the No. 3 Central Red Devils in game played at Tiger Field in Auburn.
The Tigers (27-4, 2-1 Area 4) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on a first-inning RBI double by Ryan Austin, a second-inning RBI single by Todd Clay, and fouth inning scores on a Peyton Williams fielders choice and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brady Fuller.
Central (28-3, 2-1) scored a run in the sixth inning, but Webb Veronese put the game out of reach with a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the inning.
The Red Devils scored two unearned runs in the seventh of of Jack Tullier before Ryan Olson came in to get the final out.
The two teams play again on Thursday night, with the winner earning the Area 4 title. First pitch is set for 5:30 pm ET at Darnell-Nelson Field in Phenix City.
