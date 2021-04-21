Auburn spring festival to return to the plains Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn spring tradition is returning to the plains this weekend.
The 20th Annual Auburn CityFest will take place Saturday, April 24 at Kiesel Park. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
Auburn CityFest is full of food, music and entertainment for the entire family. All family entertainment is free!
Some of the family entertainment includes: The Bama Airdogs, Lew-E the Clown, Todd Key stilt walker, an ArtFest tent, Aubie the Tiger and many other special guests.
The festival also will have musical entertainment including: 8 Track Rewind, the Auburn Community Orchestra and the Plainsmen Percussion.
The event is rain or shine!
