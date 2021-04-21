Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including stolen firearm

By Jessie Gibson | April 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 3:31 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after being charged with multiple offenses including a stolen firearm.

On April 15, at approximately 8 p.m., the Robbery and Assault Division and SWAT team repsonded to the LaQuinta Inn on Warm Springs Rd. in order to serve a high-risk arrest warrant on Aaron Scarborough.

According to Columbus police, Scarborough used a hangun to hijack a car as officers began approaching him. Scarborough then pointed a handgun at an approaching officer. Officers then took positions of cover and began to talk Scarborough down.

After securing Scarborough, a stolen firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

Scarborough was charged with multiple offenses and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

