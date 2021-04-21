A Dose of Weather Whiplash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rest of the week will feature some drastic changes in our weather pattern here in the Chattahoochee Valley: going from unseasonably quiet, chilly, and dry to stormy, warm and muggy again by the weekend. A strong cold front will slide through the Southeast this morning, warranting a Wind Advisory this afternoon with northwest wind gusts up to 35 MPH possible. Temperatures won’t get any warmer than the mid to upper 60s today, and many spots won’t even hit 70 on Thursday either. Tomorrow will be the coldest point in our 9-day forecast with mid to upper 30s and low 40s possible across the Valley. Some patchy frost isn’t out of the question in some of our colder, northern locations either, so cover up or bring in any plants before heading to bed tonight if you live in those areas! Apart from a few passing clouds at times, sunshine will dominate the next couple of days before clouds return on Friday.