Founder of beloved Ruth Ann’s Restaurant passes away

Ruth Ann Heisey founded "Ruth Ann's Restaurant" over 60 years ago (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson | April 21, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 12:05 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beloved community figure passed away over the weekend.

Ruth Ann Heisey founded the restaurant in 1959, when she and her husband, John L. Heisey, moved to Columbus for a semi-retirement.

She and her husband would travel often throughout their 57-year marriage, as Ruth Ann was a restauranteur.

Miss Ruth Ann had six children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

81-year-old Ruth Ann Heisey died in her home surrounded by her family.

The funeral service is planned for Monday, May 3 at 1 p.m. at Vance-Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City. A reception will be held after at Ruth Ann’s Restaurant from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

