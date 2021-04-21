Founder of beloved Ruth Ann’s Restaurant passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beloved community figure passed away over the weekend.
Ruth Ann Heisey founded the restaurant in 1959, when she and her husband, John L. Heisey, moved to Columbus for a semi-retirement.
She and her husband would travel often throughout their 57-year marriage, as Ruth Ann was a restauranteur.
Miss Ruth Ann had six children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
81-year-old Ruth Ann Heisey died in her home surrounded by her family.
The funeral service is planned for Monday, May 3 at 1 p.m. at Vance-Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City. A reception will be held after at Ruth Ann’s Restaurant from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
