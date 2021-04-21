Four area athletes sign for scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday was another busy day of college scholarship signings.
In a morning ceremony at Glenwood School, Mya Brooks made it official, signing to play basketball at Brewton-Parker.
“I like to keep my faith in God, so I would like our bond to get closer,” Brooks said, “so I chose a Christian school and a coach that really wants to see me be great.”
At Pacelli, three Vikings athletes signed on the dotted line. Isaiah Jones is heading to Division I for football, signing with Southern University.
“That’s been my dream since I was a kid, to go to an HBCU,” said Jones, “I think going to an HBCU, going to Southern, I think I will develop on the field and off the field as well.”
Tennis player Marcel Dawson will continue his tennis career at Howard University in Washington, DC.
“It’s a great city, great school, and the biggest thing is their resources not only while I’m in college, but after college,” Dawson said.
Travis Harper chose his destination as well, has his spot to play basketball, signing with Clayton State of the Peach Belt Conference.
“I took a couple visits over these past two months and when I took that visit I just knew it was the one,” Harper said. “Just the culture of it and the coach. I have a very good relationship with the head coach.”
