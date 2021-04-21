$35K reward offered for information in 1991 LaFayette, Ala. cold case murder

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - A reward totaling $35,000 is being offered in a 1991 cold case in LaFayette, Alabama.
27-year-old Elizabeth Spence was reported missing from LaFayette Wednesday, January 2, 1991. Her vehicle was found January 9 in the parking lot of a department store on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery. Spence’s body was found in the trunk of the vehicle upon inspection of evidence.
Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the those involved in Spence’s murder. He family is also offering $25,000 for an arrest and conviction the case.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or download the P3-tips app.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.