Late Season Cold Snap Settles In; Watching for Saturday Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are staring at a big area of colder temperatures that will be settling into the Chattahoochee Valley tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s area-wide. There is potential for some frost in the normally colder spots, but winds should stay high enough to prevent frost formation in many places. Either way, grab the bigger jackets early Thursday morning before heading to school or work, and get ready for another cold start early Friday morning with only slightly warmer temperatures. We will see highs climbing back into the mid 70s on Friday, then more quick changes for Saturday with rain and storms on the way. Some of these storms will be strong and we can’t rule out some severe storms, so we will have to keep a close eye on how things are trending as we get a little closer to the weekend. Sunday will still be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the mid to upper 70s. The 80s make a return next week with dry weather for Monday through Wednesday and our next storm system impacting the area by next Thursday-Friday.