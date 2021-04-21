More Columbus churches providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 5.5 million vaccine shots have been administered across the Peach State.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said it’s working to provide more vaccines to faith-based communities, and now a couple of churches are getting their opportunity to provide doses this weekend.
The Edge Church and Revelation Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus are teaming up with Overflo Outreach to administer over 100 vaccines to church members and others who are able to make it.
Vincent Bell, pastor of The Edge Church, has been preaching to his congregation both outside their church parking lot and virtually since the beginning of COVID-19.
“It was a new experience and every week, I was just like, people are still coming to this parking lot, so to see us stand here and worship in the middle of the parking lot and not the comfortability of the building it was amazing,” said Bell.
As vaccine availability is ramping up, both The Edge Church and Revelation Missionary Baptist Church are getting to vaccinate more than 100 people Saturday.
“Trying to figure out how to sign up and go through all that stuff on the computer kind of gets tiresome and boresome, and I’ve heard that people have been irritated with that. So, if your very own church is sponsoring it, they’re more likely to come,” said Bell.
Gerald Riley is not only a church member of The Edge, but he’s also owner of Overflo Salon & Barber Shop and its outreach organization. He said he and Bell worked together to organize this event to bring back in-person fellowship.
“These are my brothers and my sisters, and I want to see them safe. And so, the opportunity to get a shot on a Saturday, it just means the world to the Edge Church as well as Revelation and Overflo Salon and Barbershop,” said Riley.
The Department of Public Health will provide the vaccines and both churches will provide volunteers from their church community. Although church members are encouraged to get vaccinated, the clinic is open to anyone who needs a shot.
“They’re excited about it and hoping that you know once they do get vaccinated, that’ll give them a sense of relief that, you know, we can gather around each other a little bit more and get a little closer than before,” said Shawn Ramsey, member of The Edge Church.
The vaccine clinic will be held in the parking lot of Overflo Salon & Barber Shop Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
