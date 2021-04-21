Mural of Smiths Station unveiled during dedication ceremony

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A mural displaying Smiths Station’s rich history and heritage was unveiled during a special dedication ceremony Wednesday, April 21.
The mural is on the side of Rainbow Foods in downtown Smiths Station facing Lee Road 298 and Jackson Avenue.
The mural was painted by John Christian of Go Georgia Arts. Christian is no stranger to the Chattahoochee Valley as he has painted murals in Crawford and Phenix City.
The project was partially funded by grants from the Alabama Power Foundation and the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce.
“I hope people take pictures I hope High school senior portraits with it is for the city and I hope They enjoy it,” said Mayor Bubba Copeland.
“We focus on small communities and we mirror that we do specialize in murals that tell a story of a community,” said artist John Christian.
The mural took about 200 hours for Christian to complete.
