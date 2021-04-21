New local cigar shop now open on Moon Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a new shop in town for the cigar lovers or anyone wanting to experience something new.
The shop is called Havana Nights Cigars and is located at 5211 Moon Rd.
The owners say they wanted to bring a relaxed atmosphere to Columbus, where people enjoy a night out while smoking cigars.
“Just an escape just come on down for a night relax, watch some tv and go home refresh and to working with the local community to be able to help each other out and continue to grow,” said co-owner Ryan Rodriguez.
Rodriguez also says that if you are not familiar with cigars, they will help you pick them out and even cut them for you.
