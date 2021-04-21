Piedmont Columbus Regional and AFLAC give homeless community chance to get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Vaccination efforts are hitting the road to ensure that opportunities for COVID-19 shots are available to all.
A major goal in the country right now is to give every adult, who wants one, the opportunity to get the vaccine. A partnership with Piedmont Columbus Regional and AFLAC is giving the homeless population the chance.
Inside the walls of the old Rose Hill United Methodist Church, the Lord’s work is still very much being accomplished.
“We are a faith based. Every day Monday through Friday we have a devotion at 11:00, and on Sundays we have worship at 8:00,” said Eric McClure with Safe House Ministries.
And the efforts on an overcast Tuesday morning are to ensure that all of the flock has a chance at protection from COVID-19.
“We care about the well-being of our community,” said McClure. “I feel like everybody needs to be vaccinated for everybody to feel safe.”
“We’ve been trying to reach out to some of the communities that haven’t been served as closely as other communities the past few months to reach the vulnerable,” said Dr. Gregory Foster with Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Dr. Gregory Foster with Piedmont Columbus Regional says there is some hesitancy towards the vaccine, but a bigger issue is simply being able to get a provider which is why the mobile unit is important.
“There has been some hesitancy so some education takes place and folks get reassured that way,” said Dr. Foster. “Plus, seeing their friends and family members and perhaps other people get vaccinated and be okay with it has encouraged them to come out. In this community it’s more of an access issue than it is a hesitancy issue.”
AFLAC donated thousands of dollars to help get the bus rolling again.
