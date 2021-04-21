Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man, last seen near Kirkland Rd.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
79-year-old Tommy Davis was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. on April 21 near Kirkland Road.
Davis was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue plaid pajama pants, one women’s shoe and one men’s shoe. He possibly has a blanket wrapped around him.
Davis is 5′10 and weighs around 180 pounds.
Contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office with any information on Davis at 334-298-6535.
