Three CSU students help prepare meals at Valley Rescue Mission

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus State University (CSU) students are doing their part in helping the community.
The students went to the Valley Rescue Mission to help prepare meals for people in need.
The meals included hotdogs, a sandwich, chips, and other items. The students also had the opportunity to tour the facility to see how the Valley Rescue Mission operates on a daily basis.
“I felt like this will be a great facility to come to know a little bit more what they do here,” said CSU student Kendra Swayne. “Greg showed us a little bit around the place. It’s not about donation, it’s a lot more than that. They come out here and help people that need to be help.”
The students added how important it is for people to donate time, money, clothes, food, and whatever they can donate.
