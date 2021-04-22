Another Chilly Start Friday; Tracking Storms for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures ended up being a few degrees cooler than forecast this morning, which pushed areas of patchy frost a little farther down to the south. We will again start out early Friday morning on a chilly note with lows in the 30s and 40s, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of the next storm system. This will impact the area on Saturday, with the worst of the weather likely coming through early in the morning hours, between 7 AM and 12 PM ET. This line of storms may have some damaging wind gusts with it, so we’ll monitor it closely. If the atmosphere can ‘recharge’ in the afternoon and evening, an additional round of storms will be possible, so we will watch that for you too! Sunday looks a lot drier with highs back in the mid 70s in most spots and plenty of sunshine. Early next week will be dry and warm - Monday through Wednesday will feature highs in the low to mid 80s and a mix of clouds and sunshine. The next storm system will be impacting the area by next Thursday into Friday.