Columbus police chief responds Chauvin guilty verdict

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ police chief is also responding to the Derek Chauvin murder case as the focus is now shifting toward police reform.
In a statement from Chief Freddie Blackmon, he states that he hopes the decision gives George Floyd’s family comfort and closure.
“The department is dedicated to working on policing and building a stronger relationship with the community in the Fountain City,” said Police Chief Blackmon. “As a department we will continue to build trust and legitimacy and hold our training and standards in high regard.”
