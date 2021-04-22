Columbus police chief responds Chauvin guilty verdict

Columbus police chief weighs in on Chauvin verdict
By Jessie Gibson | April 22, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 9:19 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ police chief is also responding to the Derek Chauvin murder case as the focus is now shifting toward police reform.

In a statement from Chief Freddie Blackmon, he states that he hopes the decision gives George Floyd’s family comfort and closure.

“The department is dedicated to working on policing and building a stronger relationship with the community in the Fountain City,” said Police Chief Blackmon. “As a department we will continue to build trust and legitimacy and hold our training and standards in high regard.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.