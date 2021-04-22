Envoy Mortgage surprises local customer with fully paid month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Envoy Mortgage surprised one of their customers with his May mortgage fully paid incudling the taxes.
The winner, Edgar Villacorta, got his check Thursday morning in the Midland community.
This is part of the ‘Gift a Home Program’ which is designed to show thanks for sticking through a challenging year.
Villacorta knew he was a finalist but had no idea the company selected him.
He tells News Leader 9 that he is thankful to be able to give back to their community and grateful to enjoy this moment of piece.
“I was surprised because you know, sometimes you think, ‘Why me? Why they want me?’ but then i was thinking, it will be a beautiful experience,” said recipient Villacorta.
Villacorta is a single father of four children and runs his own trucking business. He has lost 22 family members to COVID-19. Villacorta’s mother lives with him and help take care of the children.
