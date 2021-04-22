Local architect and designer of Columbus Government Center passes away at 93

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Loved ones said their final goodbyes to a local architect Wednesday who left his mark throughout Columbus.
93-year-old Edward Neal passed away Saturday.
Neal designed the Columbus Government Center and was a founding member of the Historic Columbus Foundation. Historic properties he played a role in include the Springer Opera House and the Rankin House.
Services were held for Neal at First Baptist Church in Columbus where he was a lifelong member and had a hand in much of the construction.
