Local architect and designer of Columbus Government Center passes away at 93
By Olivia Gunn | April 22, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 12:47 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Loved ones said their final goodbyes to a local architect Wednesday who left his mark throughout Columbus.

93-year-old Edward Neal passed away Saturday.

Neal designed the Columbus Government Center and was a founding member of the Historic Columbus Foundation. Historic properties he played a role in include the Springer Opera House and the Rankin House.

Services were held for Neal at First Baptist Church in Columbus where he was a lifelong member and had a hand in much of the construction.

