Local woman holds watch party after making appearance on HGTV Smart Home 2021

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia woman made a national appearance on a TV special Wednesday night, April 21.
Carmen Johnston from Thomaston is part of the HGTV Smart Home 2021 team. Johnston takes on the role of Tech and Wellness expert.
Johnston held a watch party in Columbus and News Leader 9 had the chance to experience her reaction of seeing herself on TV.
“This was the first opportunity that we’ve ever had to work with HGTV and it was an incredible experience we had so much fun and it was a huge learning experience,” said Johnston.
People can now enter online for a chance to win the HGTV Smart Home 2021.
The smart home that Carmen worked on will be given away in June.
