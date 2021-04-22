Rotary Club of Columbus honors its Soldier of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Rotary Club of Columbus recognized its Soldier of the Week Wednesday.
Staff Sgt. Jorge Marzan, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, joined the army in 2000 as an infantryman.
Marzan attended individual training and advanced individual training at Fort Benning. He has been married for 16 years and lives in Phenix City. Marzan’s duty positions have included automatic rifleman, machine gunner, squad leader, and Bradley section leader in Iraq.
The Rotary Club honors Marzan for his service and achievements.
