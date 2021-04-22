Storms Likely Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We keep the forecast settled through the end of the week as highs only max out in the lower-70s on Thursday but climb to the mid-70s for Friday. Clouds build in again on Friday morning while we warm things up heading into the weekend. We are tracking a storm system that will develop to our west and bring some showers and storms to our neck of the woods for Saturday. We could see a couple of rounds of storms, and some of these storms may be strong to severe. Right now, it looks like we could see a line of storms rolling through in the morning that may feature heavy rainfall, pockets of strong winds, and isolated hail. Some models are hinting towards re-development of storms in the afternoon, a few of which could be strong, mainly in our southern counties. Once this system moves out we settle things down and warm things up heading into the work week. Sunshine returns for Sunday as we reach the upper 70s. We kick off the work week in the 80s and keep rain out of the forecast through midweek.