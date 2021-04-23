Alert Center Action Day Saturday; Tracking Rain & Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday is an Alert Center Action Day as we track the possibility of strong to severe storms, perhaps in a couple of rounds through the day. The morning round will feature a damaging wind and heavy rain threat, and that will mostly move through from west to east between 6 AM ET and 11 AM ET. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. There may be a bit of a lull for a few hours, and if the atmosphere can ‘recharge’, we will see another round of rain and storms through the afternoon and evening. This round may have a hail and damaging wind threat, once again with the risk of an isolated tornado. We’ll be on alert through the day, and you should too - have multiple, reliable ways to get watches and warnings. The good news for the weekend is that Sunday will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm, and that weather will continue through the first and middle parts of next week. The 80s will be back for highs Monday through Wednesday, and we’ll be tracking the next storm system by next Thursday and Friday.