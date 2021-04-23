Arrest made in murder of 22-year-old Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in a Columbus shooting death.
Eric Shorter was arrested Thursday in Phenix City and is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Dominique Wisdom.
Columbus police responded to Torch Hill Road and Matthews Street in reference to a person down November 30, 2020. Upon arrival, officers located Wisdom laying in the roadway. Police say it appeared his body had been pushed from or dragged from a vehicle.
Shorter waived extradition and was brought back to Columbus. During the investigation, Gregory Alldridge was also developed as a suspect and charged with murder.
Shorter’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for April 26 at 9 a.m.
