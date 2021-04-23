Columbus police searching for two missing teens, last seen near First Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing 14-year-old girls.
Brea Baker and Trinity Koller were last seen in the 2700 block of First Ave. on Wednesday, April 21.
Baker has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and grey sweatpants. Koller has red dyed hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts and slides.
If anyone has information on the two girls, contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.