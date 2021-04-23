Fort Benning requiring IDs on bike trail from riverwalk

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re exercising on the Fort Benning trail, you might want to make sure you have your ID with you.
A new path on Fort Benning trail from the riverwalk has been routed over by the base access point.
Erik Anderson with Fort Benning says the path was much needed and having it over by the access point provides security of installation, as well as for emergency and safety reasons for people using the path.
Fort Benning officials are reminding everyone to carry their ID with them when exercising or enjoying the path.
