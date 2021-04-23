Goodwill Southern Rivers meets with community to discuss donations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday, the Goodwill Southern Rivers team met with people from the Columbus and Atlanta area to discuss recent donations. This event, held in Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center, was a collaborative discussion focused on the use of 10 million dollars gifted from Mackenzie Scott in December 2020.
Through this in-person, community-wide innovation session, leaders from Goodwill and the community will examine the needs of the region with the help of Josh Linkner of Platypus Labs, a leading consulting group that partners with organizations big and small to solve complex problems, seize opportunities, and realize profound economic success.
Jack Warden, President of Goodwill Southern Rivers tells News Leader 9, “So we wanted to bring in people that could help us think outside the box that think differently - things that maybe we’ve only dreamed of or never thought of before. We thought those ideas would best be generated by bringing in stakeholders from all over our territory.”
During the daylong session, community leaders from the education sector, local businesses, law enforcement, religious organizations and more discussed in-depth, the imperative needs of the region.
