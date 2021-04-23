Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Columbus Civic Center preparing to close

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After tens of thousands of people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 at the mass vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center, plans are in the works to close the site in the near future.
Organizers say they plan to give out the last doses of the vaccine May 21.
Jason Ritter with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency oversees the Columbus site and says they feel they’re completing their mission. He says with fewer people coming to the site to be vaccinated, it appears that most people who wanted the shot have gotten it. He encourages people to be vaccinated while they can as the closing of the site approaches.
“We’ve still got four weeks, so it’s not like we’re shutting the doors here,” said Ritter. “People who have been here already, who still want the vaccine can come here and get the vaccine. If you want to complete the process here, come on and get your first dose so we can get you your second dose before we do close.”
Ritter says staff at the GEMA site includes healthcare workers from out of town. Some of the workers have been staying in hotels during the 13-week process, contributing to an economic boost for Columbus.
