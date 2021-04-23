Multiple fire crews put out massive fire at East Alabama Lumber Co.

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a massive fire overnight at East Alabama Lumber Company.
The fire erupted at approximately 5:40 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
According to Lafayette Fire Department Lieutenant Mark McManus, employees of East Alabama Lumber Co. were on the scene when the fire erupted. Employees told Lieutenant McManus the fire was caused by a compressor that had exploded.
No injuries were reported, according to McManus. Several fire departments came to assist in taming the fire, including Huguley, Opelika, and East Alabama. McManus says without their help, they couldn’t have put out the fire as quickly as they did.
McManus says the lumber company’s large metal building suffered extensive damage - and much of the machinery inside was destroyed.
The state fire marshall will be on scene later today.
