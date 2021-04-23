River Dragons win Ignite Cup Finals series opener

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WTVM) - Josh Pietrantonio had two goals and an assist and Jared Rutledge stopped 34 shots to lead the Columbus River Dragons to a 4-2 win over the Elmira Enforcers on Friday night at First Arena in Elmira in the opening game of the FPHL Ignite Cup Finals.
Pietrantonio’s first goal gave the Dragons a 2-1 lead at the 5:04 mark of the first period. His second came at 13;27 of the period to make it 3-2. He assisted on last goal of the night, a perfect centering pass to Mac Jansen with 52 seconds remaining in the second period.
Connor Fries scored the River Dragons’ first goal.
Game two of the best-of-five series is scheduled to get underway on Saturday night at 7:05 pm ET in Elmira.
The series will shift to Columbus for game three next Friday, with games four and five if needed on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
