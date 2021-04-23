Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Saturday

Though we expect rain and storms off-and-on at times tomorrow, there will be 2 main time frames for severe weather potential: 1) 6-11 AM ET and 2) 3-8 PM ET. The main threat during the morning hours will be damaging, straight-line wind gusts with the afternoon threat also featuring large hail and perhaps a few, brief tornadoes (the tornado threat is very low, but not zero). We feel more confident about the severe storm potential in the morning versus the afternoon, as we’ll have to monitor whether the atmosphere “recovers” from the cooling, stabilizing effects of the morning rain. So, make sure you are paying attention to the weather all day long regardless!