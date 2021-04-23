Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another chilly start across the Valley for Friday, though not quite the record-breaking cold territory we experienced on Thursday morning. Clouds will increase in coverage throughout the day with some breaks of sunshine at times putting highs back into the low to mid 70s. Today will transition us toward some stormy weather throughout the day on Saturday, when we have an Alert Center Action Day in place. A warm front lifting northward from the Gulf Coast tomorrow morning will bring a surge of warm and muggy air back into the Valley, setting the stage for some more robust storms to develop.
Though we expect rain and storms off-and-on at times tomorrow, there will be 2 main time frames for severe weather potential: 1) 6-11 AM ET and 2) 3-8 PM ET. The main threat during the morning hours will be damaging, straight-line wind gusts with the afternoon threat also featuring large hail and perhaps a few, brief tornadoes (the tornado threat is very low, but not zero). We feel more confident about the severe storm potential in the morning versus the afternoon, as we’ll have to monitor whether the atmosphere “recovers” from the cooling, stabilizing effects of the morning rain. So, make sure you are paying attention to the weather all day long regardless!
By Sunday, the weather will turn quiet and sunny again, and temperatures will trend warmer next week. Highs will easily soar back into the 80s with dry weather persisting through mid-week before we see a chance of showers return toward the end of the work week.
