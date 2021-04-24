All boys youth summit empowers young men in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the wake of recent violence in Columbus, local organizations are coming together to offer guidance, direction, and a brighter outlook on tomorrow.
They created the first all boys youth summit. Being the Change: Lifting as We Climb was held at Canaan Baptist Church Saturday.
The summit’s focus is to share with 30 outstanding young men that they have the power to shape their future by writing their own life’s narratives. Young men got the chance to learn how to look back on yesterday as a step to reach higher, achieve more, and be more powerful than they were the day before.
The summit provided them a venue to have open dialogue and receive on-the-spot mentoring.
“I want them to realize that they have a potential to be anything in life that they want to and that they can affect the outcome of their life, that they can write the narrative right,” said guest speaker Derrick Anthony.
Organizers of the summit welcome interested parities to inquire about attendance to future events as they intend to have more.
