Annual creative writing contest celebrates young writers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The fifth annual Dr. Shanta McClurkin Patrick Creative Writing Contest celebrated young writers at the River Center in Columbus Saturday.
Students in grades k-12 in the tri-city area wrote fictional short stories of 1,500 words or less.
Everyone who submitted a story got the chance to receive a gift bag and certificate. Many cars lined up Saturday morning for the celebration.
“I won a writing contest myself and that actually sparked my excitement to really validate it for me,” said Patrick. “I want to make sure that I’m paying it forward to helping the students know that they also have the ability to be an amazing author if they put their minds to it.”
WTVM’s Jason Dennis served as a judge for the writing contest.
