Auburn CityFest rescheduled for Sunday

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn CityFest has been rescheduled.
Originally, the arts and crafts festival was scheduled for Saturday, but due to the potential for bad weather, it take place at Kiesel Park Sunday, April 25 at 6 p.m. CST.
Families will have the chance to enjoy live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, children’s art activities, special appearances, and more at the free event.
This year, vendors will be spaced throughout the entire park to allow the public to socially distance while shopping.
