Farm Stand Fridays return to MercyMed of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Farm Stand Fridays are back at MercyMed of Columbus for those who like fresh produce.
Farmer Keith Sims grows a variety of vegetables throughout the year and sells them seasonally on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon at the clinic.
The fresh produce is sold at a nominal cost of what customers would expect to pay at a grocery store. EBT and SNAP cards are accepted and buyers get double the value if these benefits are used.
Sims says since this time last year, they have more than doubled their operations.
“I am selling out of stuff constantly, so I am producing more and more,” said Sims. “We just quadrupled the size of our farm since we talked last, last year. We are producing probably five times the amount and selling five times the amount.”
Farm Stand Fridays will be open every Friday now until mid-August. MercyMed is located at 3702 2nd Avenue.
