Haines leads Team Alabama to win in High School Arena Showcase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Will Haines threw three touchdowns passes to lead Team Alabama to a 20-13 win over Team Georgia in the Alabama-Georgia High School Arena Showcase played on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
Haines connected with former Glenwood Gator teammate Al Moore on a 4-yard TD pass midway through the second quarter, and found Smiths Station’s Corey Minton on a 7-yard score in the final minute of the half to give Team Alabama a 13-0 lead.
Team Georgia came back to tie the game on a 1-yard run by former Shaw Raider Derrick Kelley, Jr. with 21 seconds remaining in the opening half, and a 39-yard TD pass by former Calvary Christian quarterback Colton Johnson to Kelley early in the third quarter.
Team Alabama took the lead for good on Haines’ third touchdown pass of the night, an 16-yard connection with Isaiah Durr of Loachapoka.
The win was the first in the series for Team Alabama. Team Georgia had won the first six meetings.
