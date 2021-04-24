O’Brien’s OT goal gives River Dragons OT win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WTVM) - Nate O’Brien’s wrister from the blue line in the second overtime gave the Columbus River Dragons a 4-3 win over the Elmira Enforcers on Saturday night at First Arena in Elmira, N.Y. in game two of the FPHL Ignite Cup Finals, giving the Dragons a 2-0 lead in the series.
The overtime periods almost didn’t happen. Warm temperatures in upstate New York contributed to ice problems, large cracks that appeared near both blue lines. The First Arena ice crew managed to repair the issue, allowing the game to finish.
Josh Pietrantonio, Mac Jansen, and Jake Schultz score the other goals for the River Dragons, while Jonny Ruiz had two goals and Tyler Gjurich one for the Enforcers.
Jared Rutledge had 34 saves to earn the victory.
The River Dragons can close out a sweep with a victory in Game 3. Opening faceoff is set for Friday night at 7:35 pm ET at the Columbus Civic Center. The game will be televised on Bounce TV, WTVM Channel 9.2.
