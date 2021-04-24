Parents organize private prom for Columbus High School students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) announced there will be no prom for the second year in a row, parents took matters into their own hands.
With the COVID-19 pandemic prompting cancelation of all proms for the school district, some students were still able to celebrate Friday night.
Parents of Columbus High School students organized a private prom with all the seniors invited. The prom was at Cascade Hills Park. More than 150 students bought tickets and showed up.
“I think this is very special that the parents put this much time and effort into something for us, because they worked so hard on it,” said Brianna Benton, a student who attended a prom. “This is really special and I’m excited to have a good time.”
The decision to cancel proms in Muscogee County was made with the input of local healthcare professionals, according to MCSD. The district also announced it’s planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for seniors this spring.
