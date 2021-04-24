Songs from Columbus World War II veterans to be featured on CD

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local veterans will have their musical talents featured on a CD that’s being released later this year.
Three of Covenant Woods’ World War II veterans in Columbus will have their own songs featured on a CD of all World War II veterans by Nashville’s Freedom Sings USA.
The veterans are 98, 99, and 100 years old. Saturday, a representative from Freedom Sing USA set up a Zoom meeting with Don Goodman who wrote Blake Shelton’s first No. 1 hit, “Ole Red.”
“Through a song, we help them by writing a song. And by bringing back their people and rhythm that were served at the same times, and saw the things that they lived through and fought for it, means a lot,” said T.J. Moreland, president of Freedom Sings USA.
The CD will have 20 songs about veterans’ time in the army. They’re hoping the CD will be released in June or July.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.