Strong to Severe Storms Likely for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see multiple round of showers and storms across the Valley on Saturday. The strongest instability this morning exists to our south, but we could see a more unstable air mass moving in this afternoon to increase storm potential across the region. We will see strong storms this morning with potentially a lull in activity in the later morning and afternoon hours before we have more storms redeveloping this afternoon and evening that could be strong to severe. Timing for the first round of storms is this morning from 7-11 AM and threats with this round include damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and a brief spin-up tornado. This afternoon’s round of storms will be active between 1-9 PM and threats include damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and a few tornadoes. Stay with us at Storm Team 9 as we continue to track these storms and their progression.