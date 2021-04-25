Much More Settled Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Abundant sunshine returns to the forecast for Sunday as highs become more seasonable in the upper-70s. It will be breezy at times behind the front that moved through overnight, and it is also much drier behind the front with lower humidity values than we saw yesterday. We kick off the work week with sunshine and highs in the 80s, but clouds start to build back in overnight Monday into Tuesday. We keep things partly cloudy through Thursday with intervals of sun and clouds throughout the day and highs in the mid 80s. Friday brings the next change at a shower or storm across the area as highs go back to the low 80s. For now, next weekend looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s still across the Valley. We are getting into a much more settled forecast with high pressure dominating the coming days.