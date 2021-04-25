Warming Trend This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a much quieter end to the weekend on your Sunday, we continue that same theme into the new work and school week across the Valley. Tonight will be last solid shot at getting into the upper 40s for lows for a good while for many, so we’ll call it a tad chilly. Expect more wall-to-wall sunshine on Monday with highs noticeably warmer rising into the low 80s for most. Tuesday through Thursday will feature similar conditions with mid 80s on across the board with perhaps some upper 80s in spot as well, lows will only be in the low and middle 60s. Come next weekend we will track the next round of showers and storms, however, Friday does look wetter than Saturday, and Sunday will find itself somewhere in between with a chance of showers. The next couple weeks as we get into the new month of May temperatures are favored to be above average with precipitation trends on either side of average. Have a great week!