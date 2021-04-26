DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack

In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division officers stand guard after police closed the area around Lafayette Park near the White House after protesters tried to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson in the park in Washington. On Monday, April 26, 2021, the Washington, D.C., police department said that its computer network was breached, and a Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate claimed to have stolen sensitive data, including on informants, that it threatened to share with local criminal gangs unless police paid an unspecified ransom. (Source: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo/AP)