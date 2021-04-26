UPDATE: Police find no evidence of active shooter at Columbus High School, police remain on scene

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently on the scene of a soft lockdown at Columbus High School.
Multiple police units are on the scene. The school is under a soft lockdown due to an anonymous phone call. In a follow-up automated voicemail to parents, it’s indicated that the anonymous phone call “appears to be a hoax.” Nonetheless, the message continues, they are taking a “proactive approach” to ensure the safety of students and staff.
According to Columbus High School, police are sweeping the building. The school also says the staff and kids are safe.
