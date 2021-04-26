A Nice Stretch of Warm Spring Weather

A strong ridge of high pressure building across the U.S. will help reinforce this dry, warm pattern before it eventually breaks down in favor for another round of wet weather by Friday and possibly into the first part of the weekend (we know – not what you wanted to hear). As of right now, Friday looks to be the wetter of the two, and we’ll have to determine whether any showers manage to stick around on Saturday. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for you, but in the meantime, just stay up to date with the latest tweaks and changes to the forecast. With the possibility of rain and mostly cloudy skies by Friday, highs will drop a bit into the mid to upper 70s by then and through the weekend. Past Saturday— feels a bit like déjà vu— but Sunday and early next week trend drier and more seasonable.