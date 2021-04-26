Warm & Dry Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a warm stretch of weather on the way through Thursday with highs back in the low to mid 80s in most spots. I think the normally warmer locations will see upper 80s, especially on Wednesday. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine in the coming days, but our forecast will remain dry through Thursday. The next storm system looks to impact the area on Friday with a round of showers and storms, but we don’t anticipate any severe weather concerns as of right now. The weekend could feature more clouds than sun at times, but we expect mostly dry weather as of now - we will have to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer to make sure both days will be rain-free, however. Highs will drop off a bit as the rain moves in (back to the 70s) and then the 80s make a return by the first part of next week, also anticipated to be dry.