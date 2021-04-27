ADPH recommends resuming J&J COVID-19 vaccine

From Governor Kay Ivey: “Alabama is making progress in all directions – our COVID-19 numbers are improving, more people are getting vaccinated each day, all while achieving the lowest unemployment rate in the southeast. I am glad to see the resumption of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and encourage every Alabamian 16 and up to get out and get your shots. The safe and effective vaccines available are our ticket back to normal, and I could not be more optimistic in how we are moving forward.”