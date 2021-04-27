Columbus man wanted for gas station burglary on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help with idenitfying a man broke into a gas station on Victory Drive.
Police say the suspect threw a brick through the front window of the Walmart Fuel Station on Victory Drive, causing nearly $1,500 in damage. He also stole items from the business.
This man is believed to have committed other burglaries in the area.
If you have any information on this suspect, contact Detective W. Haywood at 706-225-4298.
